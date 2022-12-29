Short Interest in Mannatech, Incorporated (NASDAQ:MTEX) Decreases By 75.0%

Mannatech, Incorporated (NASDAQ:MTEX – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a decline of 75.0% from the November 30th total of 3,600 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 6,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Kevin Andrew Robbins sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $33,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $253,682. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 50.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mannatech

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Mannatech stock. LSV Asset Management lifted its position in Mannatech, Incorporated (NASDAQ:MTEX – Get Rating) by 1,090.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,142 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,542 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned about 0.37% of Mannatech worth $261,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 24.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Mannatech Trading Down 2.8 %

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Mannatech from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Mannatech in a research report on Friday, December 23rd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MTEX traded down $0.53 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $18.20. 623 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,010. Mannatech has a 12-month low of $15.49 and a 12-month high of $39.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.27. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $21.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.71. The firm has a market cap of $33.83 million, a P/E ratio of 8.29 and a beta of 1.12.

Mannatech (NASDAQ:MTEX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $35.51 million for the quarter. Mannatech had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 20.94%.

Mannatech Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.40%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 13th. Mannatech’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.40%.

About Mannatech

Mannatech, Incorporated operates as a health and wellness company worldwide. It develops, markets, and sells nutritional supplements; topical and skin care, and anti-aging products; and weight-management products. The company primarily sells its products directly, as well as through e-commerce and network marketing channels.

