Short Interest in Navient Co. SR NT 6% 121543 (NASDAQ:JSM) Grows By 219.0%

Navient Co. SR NT 6% 121543 (NASDAQ:JSM – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,700 shares, a growth of 219.0% from the November 30th total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 22,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Navient Co. SR NT 6% 121543 Trading Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ:JSM traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $17.72. The company had a trading volume of 10 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,210. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.96. Navient Co. SR NT 6% 121543 has a 1 year low of $17.00 and a 1 year high of $25.48.

Navient Co. SR NT 6% 121543 Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 13th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.47%.

