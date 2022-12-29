Short Interest in NS Solutions Co. (OTCMKTS:NSSXF) Drops By 29.5%

NS Solutions Co. (OTCMKTS:NSSXF – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,000 shares, a decrease of 29.5% from the November 30th total of 24,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

NS Solutions Stock Performance

NSSXF stock opened at $28.21 on Thursday. NS Solutions has a one year low of $24.85 and a one year high of $28.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $28.21 and its 200 day moving average is $28.21.

Get NS Solutions alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on NS Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

NS Solutions Company Profile

NS Solutions Corporation provides information technology solutions in Japan and internationally. The company offers business and information system consultation services; and plans, designs, develops, implements, operates, and maintains information systems. It also develops, manufactures, and sells software and hardware; and provides outsourcing services using information technology.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for NS Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NS Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.