Short Interest in OC Oerlikon Co. AG (OTCMKTS:OERLF) Decreases By 62.9%

OC Oerlikon Co. AG (OTCMKTS:OERLF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 36,800 shares, a decline of 62.9% from the November 30th total of 99,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

OC Oerlikon Stock Performance

OERLF stock remained flat at $7.72 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.79. OC Oerlikon has a fifty-two week low of $7.72 and a fifty-two week high of $7.72.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on OC Oerlikon from CHF 8.50 to CHF 8 in a research note on Monday, November 7th.

OC Oerlikon Company Profile

OC Oerlikon Corporation AG provides advanced materials, surface technologies, processing equipment, and services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Surface Solutions and Polymer Processing Solutions. The Surface Solutions segment supplies advanced materials and surface technologies for components and tools used in range of industrial applications.

