Short Interest in Oxus Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:OXUS) Grows By 90.0%

Oxus Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:OXUS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a growth of 90.0% from the November 30th total of 1,000 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 43,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Oxus Acquisition

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OXUS. Robinson Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oxus Acquisition in the second quarter worth $80,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Oxus Acquisition in the third quarter worth $125,000. First Trust Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Oxus Acquisition in the third quarter worth $188,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Oxus Acquisition in the second quarter worth $223,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Oxus Acquisition in the third quarter worth $593,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.85% of the company’s stock.

Oxus Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of OXUS stock remained flat at $10.29 during mid-day trading on Thursday. 31 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 81,251. Oxus Acquisition has a 1 year low of $9.83 and a 1 year high of $10.66. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.11.

Oxus Acquisition Company Profile

Oxus Acquisition ( NASDAQ:OXUS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter.

Oxus Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to enter a merger, capital share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities in the energy transition technologies, such as battery materials, energy storage, electric vehicle infrastructure, and advanced recycling in emerging/frontier countries, including the Commonwealth of Independent States, South and South-East Asia, the Middle East, and North Africa regions.

