Short Interest in Panasonic Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:PCRFY) Drops By 71.9%

Panasonic Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:PCRFY – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 37,900 shares, a decline of 71.9% from the November 30th total of 135,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 272,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Panasonic Trading Down 1.2 %

PCRFY stock traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.26. 136,907 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 309,857. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.87. Panasonic has a 52-week low of $6.66 and a 52-week high of $11.80. The business has a 50 day moving average of $8.52 and a 200-day moving average of $8.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.38.

Panasonic (OTCMKTS:PCRFY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $15.14 billion for the quarter. Panasonic had a return on equity of 5.96% and a net margin of 2.64%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Panasonic will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Panasonic

Panasonic Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, sells, and services various electrical and electronic products worldwide. It operates through Appliances, Life Solutions, Connected Solutions, Automotive, and Industrial Solutions segments. The Appliances segment offers air conditioners, refrigerators, washing machines, vacuum cleaners, microwave ovens, rice cookers, personal care products, TVs, digital cameras, video equipment, home audio equipment, fixed-phones, show cases, compressors, and fuel cells.

