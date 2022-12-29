Short Interest in Persimmon Plc (OTCMKTS:PSMMY) Decreases By 86.8%

Persimmon Plc (OTCMKTS:PSMMY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a drop of 86.8% from the November 30th total of 5,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 33,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PSMMY. HSBC cut shares of Persimmon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from GBX 3,510 ($42.36) to GBX 1,530 ($18.46) in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Persimmon in a research report on Monday, December 5th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a GBX 1,360 ($16.41) price target for the company. Investec cut shares of Persimmon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Persimmon from GBX 2,530 ($30.53) to GBX 2,150 ($25.95) in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut shares of Persimmon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,714.00.

Get Persimmon alerts:

Persimmon Price Performance

Shares of Persimmon stock traded up $0.27 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $30.43. 14,781 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 43,955. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $30.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.91. Persimmon has a 12-month low of $24.77 and a 12-month high of $80.35.

About Persimmon

Persimmon Plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a house builder in the United Kingdom. The company offers family housing under the Persimmon Homes brand name; executive housing under the Charles Church brand name; and social housing under the Westbury Partnerships brand name. It also provides broadband services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Persimmon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Persimmon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.