Short Interest in Phoenix Biotech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PBAX) Increases By 105.6%

Phoenix Biotech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PBAX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,100 shares, a growth of 105.6% from the November 30th total of 5,400 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 36,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Phoenix Biotech Acquisition

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Robinson Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Phoenix Biotech Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at about $65,000. Glazer Capital LLC bought a new position in Phoenix Biotech Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at about $103,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Phoenix Biotech Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at about $106,000. Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new position in Phoenix Biotech Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at about $253,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Phoenix Biotech Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at about $264,000. 65.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Phoenix Biotech Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PBAX remained flat at $10.25 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. Phoenix Biotech Acquisition has a 1 year low of $9.90 and a 1 year high of $11.76. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.12.

Phoenix Biotech Acquisition Company Profile

Phoenix Biotech Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It engages in identifying and acquiring a business that focuses on the healthcare or healthcare related industries in the United States and Europe.

