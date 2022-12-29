Short Interest in PHX Energy Services Corp. (OTCMKTS:PHXHF) Declines By 99.7%

PHX Energy Services Corp. (OTCMKTS:PHXHF – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 99.7% from the November 30th total of 34,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

PHX Energy Services Stock Performance

PHX Energy Services stock traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.62. 400 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,838. The company’s fifty day moving average is $5.83 and its 200-day moving average is $4.87. PHX Energy Services has a 52 week low of $3.30 and a 52 week high of $6.70.

PHX Energy Services Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.1118 per share. This represents a yield of 8.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PHX Energy Services Company Profile

PHXHF has been the topic of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of PHX Energy Services from C$10.00 to C$12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of PHX Energy Services from C$11.00 to C$12.50 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th.

PHX Energy Services Corp. provides horizontal and directional drilling technology and services to oil and natural gas exploration and development, and production companies in Canada, the United States, Russia, Albania, and the Middle East. It offers Velocity Real-Time System, a ground-breaking technology that offers downhole guidance systems; Atlas Motors, a high-performance drilling motors; PowerDrive Orbit RSS, a rotary steerable system; P-360 Positive Pulse MWD System, a measurement while drilling (MWD) tool; and E-360 EM MWD System, an MWD tool that transmits electric signals through geological formations.

