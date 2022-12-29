Short Interest in PT Astra International Tbk (OTCMKTS:PTAIY) Declines By 66.7%

PT Astra International Tbk (OTCMKTS:PTAIY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decline of 66.7% from the November 30th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 76,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

PT Astra International Tbk Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of PTAIY stock traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $7.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,077 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,368. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $7.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.43. PT Astra International Tbk has a 1-year low of $6.88 and a 1-year high of $10.76.

PT Astra International Tbk Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 14th were given a dividend of $0.0816 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.08%.

PT Astra International Tbk Company Profile

PT Astra International Tbk, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the automotive, financial services, heavy equipment, mining, construction, energy, agri, infrastructure and logistics, information technology, and property businesses in Indonesia. It offers cars, trucks, and motorcycles of various brands; manufactures and sells automotive components to the original equipment for manufacturers and replacement markets, as well as provides consultation services to its customers; financing for cars, motorcycles, and heavy equipment; life, vehicle, and health insurance, as well as other insurance for commercial business; and various banking products and services.

