Short Interest in QuoteMedia, Inc. (OTCMKTS:QMCI) Declines By 80.7%

QuoteMedia, Inc. (OTCMKTS:QMCI – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,600 shares, a drop of 80.7% from the November 30th total of 18,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 46,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
QuoteMedia Stock Down 9.6 %
OTCMKTS:QMCI traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $0.19. 11,000 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 72,686. QuoteMedia has a 1-year low of $0.13 and a 1-year high of $0.34. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.18 and a 200 day moving average of $0.19.
About QuoteMedia
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on QuoteMedia (QMCI)
- The Top Three Stocks Analysts Say To Buy
- Can Dick’s Sporting Goods Stock Score Another Win In Q4?
- Why Did Immutep Ltd Stock Soar Recently?
- Yum! Brands Looks Tasty in 2023
- 3 Industrial Stocks to Help Build Your 2023 Watchlist
Receive News & Ratings for QuoteMedia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QuoteMedia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.