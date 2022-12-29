Short Interest in QuoteMedia, Inc. (OTCMKTS:QMCI) Declines By 80.7%

QuoteMedia, Inc. (OTCMKTS:QMCI – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,600 shares, a drop of 80.7% from the November 30th total of 18,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 46,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

QuoteMedia Stock Down 9.6 %

OTCMKTS:QMCI traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $0.19. 11,000 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 72,686. QuoteMedia has a 1-year low of $0.13 and a 1-year high of $0.34. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.18 and a 200 day moving average of $0.19.

Get QuoteMedia alerts:

About QuoteMedia

(Get Rating)

Read More

Quotemedia, Inc provides financial data, market research information, analytics, news feeds, and financial software solutions to online brokerages, banks, clearing firms, financial service companies, media portals, and public corporations worldwide. It collects, aggregates, and delivers delayed and real-time financial data content through the Internet.

Receive News & Ratings for QuoteMedia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QuoteMedia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.