Short Interest in Red White & Bloom Brands Inc. (OTCMKTS:RWBYF) Declines By 36.2%

Red White & Bloom Brands Inc. (OTCMKTS:RWBYF – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 75,200 shares, a drop of 36.2% from the November 30th total of 117,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 749,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Red White & Bloom Brands Stock Up 12.2 %

Red White & Bloom Brands stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $0.08. The stock had a trading volume of 686,457 shares, compared to its average volume of 165,759. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.10. Red White & Bloom Brands has a 1-year low of $0.04 and a 1-year high of $0.54.

About Red White & Bloom Brands

Red White & Bloom Brands Inc engages in the cultivation and retail of cannabis products primarily in Michigan, California, Florida, and Oklahoma. The company is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

