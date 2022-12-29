Short Interest in Red White & Bloom Brands Inc. (OTCMKTS:RWBYF) Declines By 36.2%

Red White & Bloom Brands Inc. (OTCMKTS:RWBYF – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 75,200 shares, a drop of 36.2% from the November 30th total of 117,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 749,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Red White & Bloom Brands Stock Up 12.2 %
Red White & Bloom Brands stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $0.08. The stock had a trading volume of 686,457 shares, compared to its average volume of 165,759. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.10. Red White & Bloom Brands has a 1-year low of $0.04 and a 1-year high of $0.54.
About Red White & Bloom Brands
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Red White & Bloom Brands (RWBYF)
- Cal-Maine Posts Record Quarter, Remain CALM Income Investors
- Tesla Stock: What the Bulls and the Bears Are Getting Wrong
- Big Health Care Stocks to Watch in the New Year
- The Top Three Stocks Analysts Say To Buy
- Can Dick’s Sporting Goods Stock Score Another Win In Q4?
Receive News & Ratings for Red White & Bloom Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Red White & Bloom Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.