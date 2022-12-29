Short Interest in Rexel S.A. (OTCMKTS:RXLSF) Decreases By 32.5%

Rexel S.A. (OTCMKTS:RXLSF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 117,600 shares, a decline of 32.5% from the November 30th total of 174,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 392.0 days.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on RXLSF. Societe Generale lowered Rexel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Cheuvreux raised Rexel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Rexel from €19.00 ($20.21) to €20.00 ($21.28) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Rexel has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.25.

RXLSF stock remained flat at $18.99 during mid-day trading on Thursday. Rexel has a 52-week low of $14.65 and a 52-week high of $23.70. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.98.

Rexel SA, together with its subsidiaries, distributes electrical products and services for the residential, commercial, and industrial energy markets worldwide. The company offers smart cameras, sensors, controllers, and monitoring software; light sources, lights, and control switches; climate control products, including heat pumps, air conditioning, and water heaters; fire alarms, surveillance equipment, access controls devices, and emergency lightings; and connection cables, and switches and routers, as well as enclosures, mounts, and racks.

