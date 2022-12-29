Short Interest in Riverside Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:RVSDF) Decreases By 96.0%

Riverside Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:RVSDF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a decline of 96.0% from the November 30th total of 25,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 123,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Riverside Resources Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of RVSDF stock traded down $0.00 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $0.10. The stock had a trading volume of 25,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 66,019. Riverside Resources has a one year low of $0.07 and a one year high of $0.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.09.

Riverside Resources Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of exploration and evaluation assets in North America. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. It holds interests in the Oakes, High Lake Greenstone Belt, Longrose, Pichette, and Kenora projects located in Canada; and the La Silla, Sandy, Tajitos, and Ariel projects located in Mexico.

