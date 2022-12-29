Short Interest in Scopus BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ:SCPS) Increases By 153.8%

Scopus BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ:SCPS – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 60,400 shares, an increase of 153.8% from the November 30th total of 23,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 966,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Scopus BioPharma

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Scopus BioPharma stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Scopus BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ:SCPS – Get Rating) by 438.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 112,523 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 91,623 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.53% of Scopus BioPharma worth $78,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors own 2.16% of the company’s stock.

Scopus BioPharma Stock Up 18.3 %

NASDAQ:SCPS traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $0.13. The company had a trading volume of 343,262 shares, compared to its average volume of 375,139. Scopus BioPharma has a 52-week low of $0.06 and a 52-week high of $1.79. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.31.

Scopus BioPharma Company Profile

Scopus BioPharma Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing transformational therapeutics targeting serious diseases. The company lead development programs are immuno-oncology gene therapy for the treatment of various cancers. It offers Duet Platform, a CpG signal transducer and activator of transcription 3 (STAT3) inhibitors; and MRI-1867, rationally designed, orally available, dual-action, hybrid, and small molecule that is an inverse agonist of the endocannabinoid system/cannabinoid receptor 1, as well as an inhibitor of inducible nitric oxide synthase.

