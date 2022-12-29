Short Interest in Tastemaker Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TMKRW) Decreases By 55.7%

Tastemaker Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TMKRW – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,300 shares, a decline of 55.7% from the November 30th total of 9,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 84,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Tastemaker Acquisition Stock Performance

NASDAQ TMKRW traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $0.15. The stock had a trading volume of 600 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,276. Tastemaker Acquisition has a twelve month low of $0.04 and a twelve month high of $0.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.17.

