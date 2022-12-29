Short Interest in The L.S. Starrett Company (NYSE:SCX) Rises By 117.7%

The L.S. Starrett Company (NYSE:SCX – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,500 shares, an increase of 117.7% from the November 30th total of 6,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 11,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

L.S. Starrett Price Performance

NYSE SCX traded down $0.06 on Wednesday, reaching $7.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,122 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,489. The firm has a market cap of $53.59 million, a PE ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 0.55. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $7.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.86. L.S. Starrett has a 52 week low of $6.26 and a 52 week high of $10.69. The company has a current ratio of 3.38, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Get L.S. Starrett alerts:

L.S. Starrett (NYSE:SCX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $60.46 million for the quarter. L.S. Starrett had a net margin of 5.42% and a return on equity of 14.13%.

Institutional Trading of L.S. Starrett

L.S. Starrett Company Profile

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in L.S. Starrett during the first quarter worth about $85,000. Teton Advisors Inc. grew its stake in L.S. Starrett by 3.2% during the first quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 67,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $516,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in L.S. Starrett by 0.7% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 349,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,084,000 after buying an additional 2,406 shares during the last quarter. 38.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

The L.S. Starrett Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells industrial, professional, and consumer measuring and cutting tools, and related products in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, China, the United Kingdom, Australia, and New Zealand. The company's products include precision tools, electronic gauges, gage blocks, optical vision and laser measuring equipment, custom engineered granite solutions, tape measures, levels, chalk products, squares, band saw blades, hole saws, hacksaw blades, jig saw blades, and reciprocating saw blades, as well as M1 lubricant and precision ground flat stock products.

Further Reading

