Short Interest in TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST) Rises By 66.3%

TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 274,700 shares, a growth of 66.3% from the November 30th total of 165,200 shares. Approximately 1.5% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 73,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.8 days.

Shares of TRST traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $37.59. The stock had a trading volume of 1,325 shares, compared to its average volume of 95,204. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $37.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.36. TrustCo Bank Corp NY has a 52 week low of $29.50 and a 52 week high of $39.36. The company has a market capitalization of $716.09 million, a P/E ratio of 10.13 and a beta of 0.94.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The bank reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.13. TrustCo Bank Corp NY had a net margin of 36.13% and a return on equity of 11.87%. The firm had revenue of $52.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.13 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.87 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that TrustCo Bank Corp NY will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.83%. This is a boost from TrustCo Bank Corp NY’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. TrustCo Bank Corp NY’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.13%.

Separately, StockNews.com cut TrustCo Bank Corp NY from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 19th.

In related news, Director Kimberly Adams Russell acquired 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $37.88 per share, for a total transaction of $41,668.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,700 shares in the company, valued at $178,036. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,836,175 shares of the bank’s stock worth $90,558,000 after acquiring an additional 32,718 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,352,121 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $43,173,000 after purchasing an additional 50,079 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,042,983 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,770,000 after purchasing an additional 47,053 shares in the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP increased its stake in TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 812,718 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,536,000 after purchasing an additional 11,345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 744,227 shares of the bank’s stock worth $23,643,000 after buying an additional 22,747 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.30% of the company’s stock.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY operates as the holding company for Trustco Bank, a federal savings bank that provides personal and business banking services to individuals, partnerships, and corporations. The company accepts deposits; and offers loans and investments. It also operates as a real estate investment trust that acquires, holds, and manages real estate mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans and mortgage-backed securities.

