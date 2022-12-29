Short Interest in Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:GDO) Declines By 90.7%

Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:GDO – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decline of 90.7% from the November 30th total of 5,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 44,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Stock Performance

NYSE GDO traded up $0.18 during trading on Thursday, reaching $12.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 60,910 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,715. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $12.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.98. Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund has a 12 month low of $11.15 and a 12 month high of $17.57.

Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 24th will be paid a $0.101 dividend. This represents a $1.21 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 23rd.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund

About Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund by 1.9% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 347,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,167,000 after buying an additional 6,516 shares in the last quarter. FCA Corp TX boosted its position in shares of Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 232,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,592,000 after acquiring an additional 933 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 209,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,339,000 after acquiring an additional 14,013 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund by 9.9% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 170,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,528,000 after acquiring an additional 15,377 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund by 8.5% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 140,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,903,000 after purchasing an additional 10,944 shares in the last quarter.

Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd., Western Asset Management Company Ltd., and Western Asset Management Company Limited.

