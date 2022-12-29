Short Interest in Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:GDO) Declines By 90.7%

Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:GDO – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decline of 90.7% from the November 30th total of 5,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 44,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Stock Performance
NYSE GDO traded up $0.18 during trading on Thursday, reaching $12.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 60,910 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,715. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $12.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.98. Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund has a 12 month low of $11.15 and a 12 month high of $17.57.
Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 24th will be paid a $0.101 dividend. This represents a $1.21 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 23rd.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund
About Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund
Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd., Western Asset Management Company Ltd., and Western Asset Management Company Limited.
