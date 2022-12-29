Sigma Lithium (NASDAQ:SGML) Trading Down 1.9%

Sigma Lithium Co. (NASDAQ:SGML – Get Rating) fell 1.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $26.40 and last traded at $26.89. 11,761 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 553,641 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.42.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform spec market weight” rating on shares of Sigma Lithium in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on Sigma Lithium from C$45.00 to C$64.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $32.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.38.

Sigma Lithium ( NASDAQ:SGML Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.08). Research analysts forecast that Sigma Lithium Co. will post -0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SGML. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Sigma Lithium by 6,362.9% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,124,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,583,000 after acquiring an additional 1,107,401 shares during the period. Potrero Capital Research LLC acquired a new position in Sigma Lithium in the 1st quarter valued at about $11,466,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new stake in Sigma Lithium in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $11,903,000. Thomist Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Sigma Lithium in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $4,011,000. Finally, SIR Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Sigma Lithium in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,885,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.56% of the company’s stock.

Sigma Lithium Corporation engages in the exploration and development of lithium deposits in Brazil. It holds 100% interest in the Grota do Cirilo, Genipapo, Santa Clara, and São José properties comprising 27 mineral rights covering an area of approximately 191 square kilometers located in the Araçuaí and Itinga regions of the state of Minas Gerais, Brazil.

