Silicom Ltd. (NASDAQ:SILC) Short Interest Up 101.8% in December

Silicom Ltd. (NASDAQ:SILC – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,300 shares, an increase of 101.8% from the November 30th total of 5,600 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 16,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Silicom by 401.5% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,344 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,076 shares during the last quarter. Tsfg LLC bought a new position in Silicom in the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Silicom by 2,226.8% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,257 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 2,160 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Silicom by 331.4% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,870 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 2,973 shares during the period. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its holdings in Silicom by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 7,318 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 993 shares during the period. 54.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Silicom stock traded up $1.55 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $42.30. 50 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,298. The company has a 50 day moving average of $42.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.12. Silicom has a fifty-two week low of $31.30 and a fifty-two week high of $52.75. The stock has a market cap of $281.30 million, a P/E ratio of 17.34 and a beta of 0.96.

Silicom ( NASDAQ:SILC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The technology company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Silicom had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 9.76%. The business had revenue of $39.17 million during the quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Silicom in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Silicom Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and supports networking and data infrastructure solutions for a range of servers, server-based systems, and communications devices in the United States, North America, Israel, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers server network interface cards; and smart cards, such as smart server adapters, which include redirector and switching cards, encryption and data compression hardware acceleration cards, forward error correction acceleration and offloading cards, time synchronization cards, and field programmable gate array-based cards.

