Silver Spike Acquisition Corp II (NASDAQ:SPKB) Short Interest Up 84.9% in December

Silver Spike Acquisition Corp II (NASDAQ:SPKB – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,000 shares, a growth of 84.9% from the November 30th total of 11,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 37,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Silver Spike Acquisition Corp II

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Silver Spike Acquisition Corp II in the 2nd quarter valued at $106,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Silver Spike Acquisition Corp II during the 1st quarter worth approximately $143,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Silver Spike Acquisition Corp II in the 2nd quarter valued at $215,000. Ursa Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Silver Spike Acquisition Corp II during the first quarter worth $245,000. Finally, Magnus Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Silver Spike Acquisition Corp II during the first quarter valued at $263,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Silver Spike Acquisition Corp II alerts:

Silver Spike Acquisition Corp II Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of Silver Spike Acquisition Corp II stock traded up $0.02 on Thursday, reaching $10.09. 1,700 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 37,673. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.91. Silver Spike Acquisition Corp II has a twelve month low of $9.70 and a twelve month high of $10.08.

About Silver Spike Acquisition Corp II

Silver Spike Acquisition Corp II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, and similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities in cannabis industry. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Silver Spike Acquisition Corp II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silver Spike Acquisition Corp II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.