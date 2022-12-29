Silver Tiger Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:SLVTF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Silver Tiger Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:SLVTF – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,000 shares, a drop of 91.5% from the November 30th total of 153,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 462,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Silver Tiger Metals Stock Performance

SLVTF stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.21. 156,780 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 139,885. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.20. Silver Tiger Metals has a 1 year low of $0.13 and a 1 year high of $0.61.

Get Silver Tiger Metals alerts:

Silver Tiger Metals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

See Also

Silver Tiger Metals Inc engages in the exploration and evaluation of mineral properties in Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold and silver, as well as for copper, zinc, and lead deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the El Tigre property that covers an area of 28,414 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico.

Receive News & Ratings for Silver Tiger Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silver Tiger Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.