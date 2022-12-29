SilverSun Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNT) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

SilverSun Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNT – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 32,300 shares, an increase of 73.7% from the November 30th total of 18,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 44,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days. Currently, 1.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

SilverSun Technologies Trading Up 7.7 %

Shares of SSNT stock traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $2.95. 200 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,318. SilverSun Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $2.25 and a fifty-two week high of $6.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.29.

SilverSun Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $10.92 million for the quarter. SilverSun Technologies had a negative net margin of 1.49% and a negative return on equity of 6.84%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in SilverSun Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of SilverSun Technologies in the first quarter valued at $76,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in SilverSun Technologies by 7.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 144,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,000 after purchasing an additional 10,020 shares during the period. Finally, Bard Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SilverSun Technologies by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 230,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $624,000 after acquiring an additional 13,061 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 15.22% of the company’s stock.

SilverSun Technologies, Inc operates as a business application, technology, and consulting company in the United States. The company provides solutions for accounting and business management, financial reporting, managed services, enterprise resource planning, human capital management, warehouse management systems, customer relationship management, and business intelligence.

