SITC International Holdings Company Limited (OTCMKTS:SITIY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

SITC International Holdings Company Limited (OTCMKTS:SITIY – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a growth of 150.0% from the November 30th total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

SITC International Stock Performance

Shares of SITC International stock traded down $0.53 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $22.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 475 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,185. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $20.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.53. SITC International has a fifty-two week low of $15.78 and a fifty-two week high of $44.12.

SITC International Company Profile

SITC International Holdings Company Limited, a shipping logistics company, provides integrated transportation and logistics solutions in Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, Japan, Southeast Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Container Shipping and Logistics; and Dry Bulk and Others.

