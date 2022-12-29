SITC International Holdings Company Limited (OTCMKTS:SITIY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

SITC International Holdings Company Limited (OTCMKTS:SITIY – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a growth of 150.0% from the November 30th total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.
SITC International Stock Performance
Shares of SITC International stock traded down $0.53 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $22.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 475 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,185. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $20.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.53. SITC International has a fifty-two week low of $15.78 and a fifty-two week high of $44.12.
SITC International Company Profile
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on SITC International (SITIY)
