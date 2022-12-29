Skydeck Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SKYA) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Skydeck Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SKYA – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a decline of 72.7% from the November 30th total of 4,400 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 70,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Skydeck Acquisition Price Performance

Skydeck Acquisition stock remained flat at $10.03 during midday trading on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 2 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,780. Skydeck Acquisition has a twelve month low of $9.63 and a twelve month high of $10.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.86.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Skydeck Acquisition

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in Skydeck Acquisition by 6.6% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 533,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,245,000 after buying an additional 32,839 shares in the last quarter. Taconic Capital Advisors LP lifted its stake in Skydeck Acquisition by 35.3% during the third quarter. Taconic Capital Advisors LP now owns 958,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,433,000 after purchasing an additional 249,998 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in Skydeck Acquisition during the third quarter worth about $480,000. Glazer Capital LLC lifted its stake in Skydeck Acquisition by 14.2% during the third quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 82,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $811,000 after purchasing an additional 10,269 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Periscope Capital Inc. lifted its stake in Skydeck Acquisition by 21.5% during the third quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. now owns 1,096,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,808,000 after purchasing an additional 193,971 shares during the last quarter. 67.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Skydeck Acquisition Company Profile

Skydeck Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Providence, Rhode Island.

