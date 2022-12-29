Smurfit Kappa Group Plc (OTCMKTS:SMFKY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Smurfit Kappa Group Plc (OTCMKTS:SMFKY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,200 shares, a drop of 35.0% from the November 30th total of 8,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 36,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Smurfit Kappa Group Price Performance

Shares of SMFKY stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $37.04. The stock had a trading volume of 18,879 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,687. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $35.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.17. Smurfit Kappa Group has a 52-week low of $26.74 and a 52-week high of $58.59.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on SMFKY shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Smurfit Kappa Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Berenberg Bank decreased their target price on shares of Smurfit Kappa Group from €59.00 ($62.77) to €52.00 ($55.32) in a research report on Monday, November 7th. UBS Group cut shares of Smurfit Kappa Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Smurfit Kappa Group from GBX 3,440 ($41.52) to GBX 3,430 ($41.40) in a research report on Monday, December 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Smurfit Kappa Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,007.50.

About Smurfit Kappa Group

Smurfit Kappa Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells paper-based packaging products. It operates through two segments, Europe and the Americas. The company offers consumer, retail, industrial, e-commerce, heavy-duty corrugated, and hexacomb packaging products; composite cardboard tubes, bags, and sacks; and bag-in-box, a single-use packaging system that comprises films, accessories, bags, taps, and boxes.

Featured Stories

