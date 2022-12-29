Sol-Gel Technologies (NASDAQ:SLGL) Stock Price Up 2.3%

Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:SLGL – Get Rating)’s share price rose 2.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $4.40 and last traded at $4.40. Approximately 22,436 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 104% from the average daily volume of 11,018 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.30.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SLGL. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Sol-Gel Technologies in a research report on Friday, October 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $5.50 price target on the stock. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Sol-Gel Technologies from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of Sol-Gel Technologies from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 14th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $101.77 million, a PE ratio of 20.95 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.11.

Sol-Gel Technologies ( NASDAQ:SLGL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $0.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.45 million. Sol-Gel Technologies had a net margin of 19.90% and a return on equity of 9.62%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. MYDA Advisors LLC bought a new position in Sol-Gel Technologies in the third quarter worth about $353,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Sol-Gel Technologies by 25.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 47,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 9,631 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Sol-Gel Technologies by 349.3% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 4,387 shares in the last quarter. 25.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd., a clinical stage specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing topical dermatological drug products based on its proprietary microencapsulation delivery system in Israel. The company's lead product candidates include Twyneo, a novel, once-daily, non-antibiotic topical cream which has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of acne vulgaris; Epsolay, a once-daily topical cream that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of papulopustular rosacea; SGT-210, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of palmoplantar keratoderma; and Erlotinib, Tapinarof, and roflumilast to treat psoriasis and other medical conditions.

