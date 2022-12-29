SolGold (OTCMKTS:SLGGF) Trading Down 14.3%

Shares of SolGold Plc (OTCMKTS:SLGGF – Get Rating) were down 14.3% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $0.18 and last traded at $0.18. Approximately 15,085 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 40% from the average daily volume of 25,039 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.21.

SolGold Stock Down 14.3 %

The firm has a market cap of $413.29 million, a PE ratio of 18.02 and a beta of 1.36. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 4.97 and a quick ratio of 4.97.

SolGold (OTCMKTS:SLGGF – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 28th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter.

SolGold Company Profile

SolGold Plc, a mineral exploration and development company, explores for and develops mineral properties in Ecuador, Australia, and Solomon Islands. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, silver, and molybdenum deposits. Its flagship project is the Alpala project that covers an area of approximately 50 square kilometers located in Imbabura province, Northern Ecuador.

