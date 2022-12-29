Sotherly Hotels Inc. (NASDAQ:SOHON) Short Interest Up 220.0% in December

Sotherly Hotels Inc. (NASDAQ:SOHON – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a growth of 220.0% from the November 30th total of 500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Sotherly Hotels Price Performance

NASDAQ:SOHON remained flat at $21.00 during trading hours on Thursday. Sotherly Hotels has a 1-year low of $16.24 and a 1-year high of $23.98. The business’s fifty day moving average is $21.59 and its 200 day moving average is $20.98.

About Sotherly Hotels

Sotherly Hotels Inc is a self-managed and self-administered lodging REIT focused on the acquisition, renovation, upbranding and repositioning of upscale to upper-upscale full-service hotels in the Southern United States. Currently, the Company's portfolio consists of investments in twelve hotel properties, comprising 3,156 rooms, as well as interests in two condominium hotels and their associated rental programs.

