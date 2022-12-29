Sotherly Hotels Inc. (NASDAQ:SOHON) Short Interest Up 220.0% in December

Sotherly Hotels Inc. (NASDAQ:SOHON – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a growth of 220.0% from the November 30th total of 500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.
Sotherly Hotels Price Performance
NASDAQ:SOHON remained flat at $21.00 during trading hours on Thursday. Sotherly Hotels has a 1-year low of $16.24 and a 1-year high of $23.98. The business’s fifty day moving average is $21.59 and its 200 day moving average is $20.98.
About Sotherly Hotels
