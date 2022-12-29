Source Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SOR) is Chemistry Wealth Management LLC’s 4th Largest Position

Chemistry Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Source Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SOR – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 308,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,785 shares during the period. Source Capital comprises 4.3% of Chemistry Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC owned 3.69% of Source Capital worth $10,804,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SOR. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Source Capital during the second quarter valued at approximately $141,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Source Capital during the second quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in Source Capital during the second quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Source Capital by 2.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 11,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $478,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Source Capital in the second quarter worth $518,000. 15.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE SOR opened at $36.49 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $36.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.11. Source Capital, Inc. has a 1 year low of $34.43 and a 1 year high of $44.35.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 17th will be paid a $0.185 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 13th. This represents a $2.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.08%.

In other news, Director Mark L. Lipson acquired 1,400 shares of Source Capital stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $35.64 per share, with a total value of $49,896.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,446 shares in the company, valued at approximately $194,095.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 76.97% of the company’s stock.

About Source Capital

Source Capital, Inc is a close-ended balanced fund launched and managed by First Pacific Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in value stocks of small to mid cap companies.

