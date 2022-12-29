South Atlantic Bancshares, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SABK) Short Interest Down 75.0% in December

South Atlantic Bancshares, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SABK – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a drop of 75.0% from the November 30th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Separately, Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of South Atlantic Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 10th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SABK traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $13.69. The stock had a trading volume of 6,925 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,995. The company has a market capitalization of $103.58 million, a PE ratio of 10.14 and a beta of 0.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $13.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.48. South Atlantic Bancshares has a 1 year low of $11.80 and a 1 year high of $16.50.

South Atlantic Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for South Atlantic Bank that provides consumer and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, and corporations in South Carolina. The company offers checking, money market, and saving accounts, as well as certificate of deposit, individual retirement, and health saving accounts; personal, auto, and recreation loans, as well as home equity and ready reserve overdraft line of credits, and commercial lending products; and credit cards.

