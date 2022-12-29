Spark New Zealand Limited (OTCMKTS:SPKKY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Spark New Zealand Limited (OTCMKTS:SPKKY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decline of 97.3% from the November 30th total of 7,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 26,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Spark New Zealand Stock Up 0.6 %

OTCMKTS:SPKKY traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $17.11. 35,816 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 37,204. Spark New Zealand has a 12-month low of $13.71 and a 12-month high of $17.33. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $15.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.59.

Spark New Zealand Company Profile

Spark New Zealand Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications and digital services in New Zealand. It offers telecommunications, information technology, media, and other digital products and services, including mobile services; voice services; broadband services; internet sports streaming services; cloud, security, and service.

