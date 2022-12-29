Spark New Zealand Limited (OTCMKTS:SPKKY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Spark New Zealand Limited (OTCMKTS:SPKKY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decline of 97.3% from the November 30th total of 7,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 26,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Spark New Zealand Stock Up 0.6 %
OTCMKTS:SPKKY traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $17.11. 35,816 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 37,204. Spark New Zealand has a 12-month low of $13.71 and a 12-month high of $17.33. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $15.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.59.
Spark New Zealand Company Profile
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Spark New Zealand (SPKKY)
- The Top Three Stocks Analysts Say To Buy
- Can Dick’s Sporting Goods Stock Score Another Win In Q4?
- Yum! Brands Looks Tasty in 2023
- Why Did Immutep Ltd Stock Soar Recently?
- 3 Industrial Stocks to Help Build Your 2023 Watchlist
Receive News & Ratings for Spark New Zealand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spark New Zealand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.