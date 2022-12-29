SPDR Global Dow ETF (NYSEARCA:DGT) Trading Down 1.1%

SPDR Global Dow ETF (NYSEARCA:DGT – Get Rating) dropped 1.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $99.96 and last traded at $99.96. Approximately 4,565 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 3% from the average daily volume of 4,685 shares. The stock had previously closed at $101.09.

SPDR Global Dow ETF Trading Down 1.1 %

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $99.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $97.13.

Institutional Trading of SPDR Global Dow ETF

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Global Dow ETF by 200.8% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 67,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,589,000 after purchasing an additional 45,017 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Global Dow ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,464,000. Fagan Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Global Dow ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,116,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Global Dow ETF by 34.5% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 20,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,987,000 after purchasing an additional 5,302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in SPDR Global Dow ETF by 179.8% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 6,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $599,000 after acquiring an additional 4,460 shares during the period.

About SPDR Global Dow ETF

SPDR Global Dow ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR DJ Global Titans ETF, is an open-end investment management company. The Fund seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the performance of the Dow Jones Global Titans 50 Index U.S. Close (the Index). The Index includes 50 stocks of multinational blue-chip companies that are traded on United States or foreign stock exchange.

