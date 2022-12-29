SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) Holdings Boosted by Crown Wealth Group LLC

Crown Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Get Rating) by 7.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 408,788 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,831 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF comprises 17.6% of Crown Wealth Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Crown Wealth Group LLC owned 0.13% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF worth $17,165,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 82.4% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the period. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, OLD Second National Bank of Aurora increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 219.3% during the second quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 522 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

SPLG opened at $44.30 on Thursday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $40.92 and a 52-week high of $56.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $45.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.80.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

