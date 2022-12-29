SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) Shares Bought by Alphastar Capital Management LLC

Alphastar Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Get Rating) by 43.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 849,906 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 257,465 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF comprises 3.8% of Alphastar Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Alphastar Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.27% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF worth $35,688,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 5,797.6% in the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 84,912,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,598,000 after buying an additional 83,473,098 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 184.9% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 15,349,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $815,516,000 after buying an additional 9,962,715 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 25.5% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 27,392,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,214,562,000 after buying an additional 5,557,890 shares during the last quarter. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 5,988.5% in the second quarter. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,373,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 2,334,856 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 16.1% in the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,445,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,140,000 after buying an additional 1,032,176 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPLG traded up $0.67 during trading on Thursday, reaching $44.97. The stock had a trading volume of 62,098 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,964,740. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $40.92 and a fifty-two week high of $56.44. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $45.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.80.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Profile

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

