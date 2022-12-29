Spearmint Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:SPMTF) Short Interest Update

Spearmint Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:SPMTF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 134,800 shares, a growth of 124.7% from the November 30th total of 60,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 533,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Spearmint Resources Stock Performance

Shares of Spearmint Resources stock remained flat at $0.04 on Wednesday. 41,000 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 128,984. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.05. Spearmint Resources has a twelve month low of $0.03 and a twelve month high of $0.15.

Spearmint Resources Company Profile

Spearmint Resources Inc, an exploration stage company, acquires, explores, and evaluates mineral properties in Canada and the United States. The company explores for gold, platinum, palladium, copper, nickel, lithium, vanadium, and cesium. Its flagship property is the McGee Lithium Clay project covering an area of approximately 880 acres located in Clayton Valley, Nevada.

