Special Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:SPE) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Special Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:SPE – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, an increase of 2,300.0% from the November 30th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 29,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Special Opportunities Fund Price Performance

SPE opened at $11.25 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.22. Special Opportunities Fund has a fifty-two week low of $10.90 and a fifty-two week high of $15.66.

Special Opportunities Fund Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 20th were given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 11.6%.

Institutional Trading of Special Opportunities Fund

Special Opportunities Fund Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Epiq Partners LLC boosted its position in Special Opportunities Fund by 1,397.2% during the second quarter. Epiq Partners LLC now owns 333,873 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $4,130,000 after purchasing an additional 311,573 shares during the last quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Special Opportunities Fund by 266.9% during the second quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 190,145 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $2,352,000 after purchasing an additional 138,315 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its position in Special Opportunities Fund by 49.6% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 126,823 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,859,000 after purchasing an additional 42,067 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. raised its holdings in Special Opportunities Fund by 9.3% during the second quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 85,702 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,060,000 after buying an additional 7,288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shaker Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Special Opportunities Fund during the third quarter valued at about $872,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.49% of the company’s stock.

Special Opportunities Fund, Inc is a close-ended balanced fund of funds launched and managed by Bulldog Investors, LLC. It invests in close-ended funds investing in public equity and fixed income markets. The fund employs a combination of value, opportunistic and special situations strategies to make its investments.

