Special Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:SPE) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Special Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:SPE – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, an increase of 2,300.0% from the November 30th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 29,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Special Opportunities Fund Price Performance
SPE opened at $11.25 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.22. Special Opportunities Fund has a fifty-two week low of $10.90 and a fifty-two week high of $15.66.
Special Opportunities Fund Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 20th were given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 11.6%.
Institutional Trading of Special Opportunities Fund
Special Opportunities Fund Company Profile
Special Opportunities Fund, Inc is a close-ended balanced fund of funds launched and managed by Bulldog Investors, LLC. It invests in close-ended funds investing in public equity and fixed income markets. The fund employs a combination of value, opportunistic and special situations strategies to make its investments.
