Spinnaker Investment Group LLC Boosts Stake in iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF)

Spinnaker Investment Group LLC raised its position in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF – Get Rating) by 35.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 70,994 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,398 shares during the period. iShares California Muni Bond ETF makes up 1.5% of Spinnaker Investment Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Spinnaker Investment Group LLC owned about 0.23% of iShares California Muni Bond ETF worth $3,848,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 523.0% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,752,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,933,000 after buying an additional 1,470,818 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 3.3% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,425,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,910,000 after buying an additional 46,166 shares during the period. Leisure Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $25,318,000. Bailard Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 313.2% in the third quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 410,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,272,000 after acquiring an additional 311,366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 3.2% in the second quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 381,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,567,000 after acquiring an additional 11,818 shares in the last quarter.

iShares California Muni Bond ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSEARCA:CMF opened at $56.18 on Thursday. iShares California Muni Bond ETF has a one year low of $53.91 and a one year high of $62.34. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.05.

About iShares California Muni Bond ETF

iShares California AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index), which measures the performance of the investment-grade segment of the California municipal bond market and the components primarily include transportation and utilities companies.

