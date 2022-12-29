Spinnaker Investment Group LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in VanEck China Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CBON)

Spinnaker Investment Group LLC reduced its position in shares of VanEck China Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CBON – Get Rating) by 59.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,489 shares during the period. Spinnaker Investment Group LLC owned approximately 0.25% of VanEck China Bond ETF worth $219,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in VanEck China Bond ETF by 4.7% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 11,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in VanEck China Bond ETF by 104.8% in the second quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $544,000 after buying an additional 11,890 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in VanEck China Bond ETF by 1.9% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 27,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $689,000 after buying an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in VanEck China Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $1,521,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC increased its holdings in VanEck China Bond ETF by 206.0% in the second quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 100,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,341,000 after buying an additional 67,353 shares in the last quarter.

VanEck China Bond ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of VanEck China Bond ETF stock opened at $21.99 on Thursday. VanEck China Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $21.08 and a 12-month high of $25.09. The company has a 50-day moving average of $21.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.41.

