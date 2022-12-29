Spinnaker Investment Group LLC Makes New $634,000 Investment in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Spinnaker Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 17,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $634,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VEA. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.1% in the first quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 1,002,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,163,000 after purchasing an additional 11,011 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 70.3% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 26,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,264,000 after purchasing an additional 10,861 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.0% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 5,186,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,108,000 after purchasing an additional 152,648 shares during the period. MAS Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 13.7% in the first quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 44,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,178,000 after purchasing an additional 5,372 shares during the period. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the first quarter worth about $229,000.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VEA opened at $41.72 on Thursday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $35.42 and a 12-month high of $51.92. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $41.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.68.

