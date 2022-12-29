Spinnaker Investment Group LLC Purchases New Shares in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSD)

Spinnaker Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSD – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 9,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $467,000. Spinnaker Investment Group LLC owned 0.06% of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Francis Financial Inc. grew its position in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF by 16.9% during the third quarter. Francis Financial Inc. now owns 5,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 732 shares during the period. Krilogy Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF during the third quarter valued at $518,000. Bridge Advisory LLC grew its position in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF by 104.9% during the third quarter. Bridge Advisory LLC now owns 50,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,314,000 after buying an additional 25,754 shares during the period. Geometric Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF during the second quarter valued at $238,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF in the second quarter valued at about $387,000.

Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA DFSD opened at $46.09 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.40. Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF has a 52-week low of $45.17 and a 52-week high of $50.08.

