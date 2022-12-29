Spinnaker Investment Group LLC Sells 236 Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Spinnaker Investment Group LLC cut its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,724 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 236 shares during the period. Spinnaker Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $392,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Davis Rea LTD. bought a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the third quarter valued at $1,371,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 37.1% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 30,931 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,121,000 after purchasing an additional 8,365 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 8.7% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 34,847 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,389,000 after purchasing an additional 2,796 shares during the period. Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 3.6% during the third quarter. Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,683 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $938,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the period. Finally, Helios Capital Management PTE. Ltd. bought a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the third quarter valued at $1,131,000. 16.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of TSM stock opened at $73.06 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 2.49. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 52-week low of $59.43 and a 52-week high of $145.00. The company has a market capitalization of $378.91 billion, a PE ratio of 12.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s fifty day moving average is $73.71 and its 200 day moving average is $78.36.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Dividend Announcement

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ( NYSE:TSM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 13th. The semiconductor company reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.10. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 36.32% and a net margin of 42.61%. The business had revenue of $20.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.83 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 6.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.3392 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $4.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.57%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s payout ratio is 24.28%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on TSM. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. TheStreet downgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Erste Group Bank upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Cowen dropped their target price on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $116.57.

About Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides complementary metal oxide silicon wafer fabrication processes to manufacture logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, and embedded memory semiconductors.

