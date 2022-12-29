Spinnaker Investment Group LLC Sells 300 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Spinnaker Investment Group LLC lessened its stake in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 11.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Spinnaker Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $356,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co bought a new position in Texas Instruments in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Texas Instruments in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new position in Texas Instruments in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Texas Instruments in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Texas Instruments by 205.6% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 217 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.12% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of Texas Instruments stock opened at $161.19 on Thursday. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a twelve month low of $144.46 and a twelve month high of $193.28. The company has a market cap of $146.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 4.06, a current ratio of 4.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company’s 50 day moving average is $169.60 and its 200 day moving average is $165.79.

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The semiconductor company reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.08. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 44.21% and a return on equity of 63.68%. The firm had revenue of $5.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.10 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 9.25 EPS for the current year.

Texas Instruments declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, September 15th that allows the company to buyback $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor company to buy up to 10.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments to $153.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $160.00 to $152.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Benchmark decreased their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $205.00 to $189.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Texas Instruments from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $150.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Texas Instruments currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $174.83.

Insider Buying and Selling at Texas Instruments

In other news, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 1,109 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.01, for a total value of $199,631.09. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 27,306 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,915,353.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Texas Instruments news, Director Janet F. Clark sold 9,990 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.16, for a total transaction of $1,749,848.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,566,280.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 1,109 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.01, for a total transaction of $199,631.09. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 27,306 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,915,353.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

