Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) Position Raised by Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC

Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Rating) by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,815 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 923 shares during the period. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC’s holdings in Splunk were worth $588,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its holdings in Splunk by 6.0% during the second quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 8,365,550 shares of the software company’s stock worth $740,017,000 after purchasing an additional 475,589 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Splunk by 12.3% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,753,569 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $855,038,000 after buying an additional 628,288 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA increased its holdings in shares of Splunk by 13.0% in the second quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 4,924,085 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $435,585,000 after buying an additional 566,899 shares in the last quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Splunk by 68.5% in the second quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC now owns 2,748,086 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $243,096,000 after buying an additional 1,117,545 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Splunk by 3.6% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 890,595 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $78,782,000 after buying an additional 31,144 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SPLK opened at $83.00 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $89.56. Splunk Inc. has a 52 week low of $65.00 and a 52 week high of $150.79.

Splunk ( NASDAQ:SPLK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 30th. The software company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.74) by $0.72. Splunk had a negative net margin of 20.81% and a negative return on equity of 396.11%. The firm had revenue of $929.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $845.91 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Splunk Inc. will post -2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Splunk from $140.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Splunk from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Splunk from $117.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on shares of Splunk from $132.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Splunk in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $116.00.

In related news, SVP Scott Morgan sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.13, for a total value of $88,130.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 122,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,835,847.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Splunk Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and cloud solutions that deliver and operationalize insights from the data generated by digital systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers Splunk Platform, a real-time data platform comprising collection, streaming, indexing, search, reporting, analysis, machine learning, alerting, monitoring, and data management capabilities.

