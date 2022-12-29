SSAB AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SSAAF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Posted by on Dec 29th, 2022

SSAB AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SSAAFGet Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 799,500 shares, a growth of 163.5% from the November 30th total of 303,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2,665.0 days.

SSAB AB (publ) Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS SSAAF remained flat at $5.40 during trading hours on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 300 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,411. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.87. SSAB AB has a twelve month low of $4.22 and a twelve month high of $7.28.

SSAB AB (publ) Company Profile

(Get Rating)

SSAB AB (publ) produces and sells steel products in the United States, Sweden, Finland, Germany, Denmark, and internationally. It operates through five segments: SSAB Special Steels, SSAB Europe, SSAB Americas, Tibnor, and Ruukki Construction. The SSAB Special Steels segment offers quenched and tempered steels, and hot-rolled advanced high-strength steel products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SSAB AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SSAB AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.