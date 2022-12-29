StageZero Life Sciences Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SZLSF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

StageZero Life Sciences Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SZLSF – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,400 shares, a decrease of 31.3% from the November 30th total of 6,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days.

StageZero Life Sciences Stock Performance

OTCMKTS SZLSF traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $0.04. 417 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,948. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.05 and its 200-day moving average is $0.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.13. StageZero Life Sciences has a twelve month low of $0.04 and a twelve month high of $0.25.

About StageZero Life Sciences

StageZero Life Sciences Ltd., a vertically integrated healthcare company, develops and commercializes proprietary molecular diagnostic tests for the early detection of diseases and personalized health management with a primary focus on cancer-related indications in the United States and Canada. Its proprietary platform technology is Sentinel Principle, which identifies novel biomarkers from whole blood.

