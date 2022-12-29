Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK) Short Interest Down 34.1% in December

Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,730,000 shares, a decline of 34.1% from the November 30th total of 8,700,000 shares. Approximately 7.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,800,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.2 days.

Institutional Trading of Star Bulk Carriers

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Star Bulk Carriers in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Star Bulk Carriers in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in shares of Star Bulk Carriers in the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Star Bulk Carriers by 100.0% in the third quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 2,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Star Bulk Carriers by 360.0% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,300 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. 46.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SBLK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Pareto Securities raised Star Bulk Carriers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Star Bulk Carriers from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Star Bulk Carriers in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Star Bulk Carriers from $40.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th.

Star Bulk Carriers Trading Up 3.1 %

NASDAQ:SBLK traded up $0.60 on Thursday, reaching $20.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,848 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,499,549. Star Bulk Carriers has a 1-year low of $16.85 and a 1-year high of $33.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.07. The firm has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a PE ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $19.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.62.

Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The shipping company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by ($0.09). Star Bulk Carriers had a net margin of 47.52% and a return on equity of 39.28%. The business had revenue of $364.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $339.48 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Star Bulk Carriers will post 5.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Star Bulk Carriers Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th were paid a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 23.90%. Star Bulk Carriers’s payout ratio is 62.99%.

Star Bulk Carriers Company Profile

Star Bulk Carriers Corp., a shipping company, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company's vessels transport a range of major bulks, including iron ores, coal, and grains, as well as minor bulks, such as bauxite, fertilizers, and steel products. As of December 31, 2021, it had a fleet of 128 vessels with an aggregate capacity of approximately 14.1 million deadweight tons, including 17 Newcastlemax, 24 Capesize, 7 Post Panamax, 41 Kamsarmax, 2 Panamax, 20 Ultramax, and 17 Supramax vessels.

