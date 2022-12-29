Star Group, L.P. (NYSE:SGU) Short Interest Update

Star Group, L.P. (NYSE:SGU – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 101,500 shares, an increase of 600.0% from the November 30th total of 14,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 94,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised Star Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Star Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kanen Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Star Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,510,000. Bandera Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Star Group by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Bandera Partners LLC now owns 3,465,117 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $38,463,000 after buying an additional 151,002 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Star Group by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,311,245 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $14,555,000 after buying an additional 28,900 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Star Group by 40.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 85,156 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $692,000 after buying an additional 24,571 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Star Group by 81.9% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 48,439 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $444,000 after acquiring an additional 21,807 shares in the last quarter. 28.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Star Group Trading Up 2.0 %

SGU stock traded up $0.23 on Thursday, hitting $12.01. 81,097 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 66,408. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $429.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.05 and a beta of 0.69. Star Group has a twelve month low of $8.00 and a twelve month high of $12.19. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.30.

Star Group (NYSE:SGU – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 7th. The pipeline company reported ($1.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $296.64 million for the quarter. Star Group had a net margin of 1.76% and a return on equity of 11.83%.

Star Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 8th. Investors of record on Monday, October 31st were issued a dividend of $0.1525 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 28th. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.08%. Star Group’s payout ratio is 145.24%.

About Star Group

Star Group, L.P. sells home heating and air conditioning products and services to residential and commercial home heating oil and propane customers in the United States. It also sells diesel fuel, gasoline, and home heating oil on a delivery only basis, as well as provide plumbing services; and installs maintains, and repairs heating and air conditioning equipment.

