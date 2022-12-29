State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.63

State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 15th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.63 per share by the asset manager on Friday, January 13th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 30th.

State Street has raised its dividend by an average of 7.0% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 10 consecutive years. State Street has a payout ratio of 30.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect State Street to earn $8.02 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.52 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 31.4%.

State Street Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSE STT opened at $76.84 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $70.14. State Street has a twelve month low of $58.62 and a twelve month high of $104.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market capitalization of $28.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.88, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.61.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

State Street ( NYSE:STT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 18th. The asset manager reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.03. State Street had a return on equity of 11.72% and a net margin of 22.48%. The company had revenue of $2.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.97 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.00 EPS. State Street’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that State Street will post 7.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on STT. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of State Street from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of State Street in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of State Street to $86.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of State Street from $102.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of State Street from $66.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.50.

Institutional Trading of State Street

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in shares of State Street in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $812,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund lifted its position in State Street by 5.0% during the third quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 13,174 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $801,000 after buying an additional 632 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of State Street by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 10,642 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $656,000 after buying an additional 608 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of State Street by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 4,717 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $411,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in shares of State Street by 29.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,505 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $392,000 after acquiring an additional 1,021 shares in the last quarter. 88.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About State Street

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

