State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.63

State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 15th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.63 per share by the asset manager on Friday, January 13th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 30th.
State Street has raised its dividend by an average of 7.0% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 10 consecutive years. State Street has a payout ratio of 30.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect State Street to earn $8.02 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.52 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 31.4%.
State Street Trading Down 0.4 %
NYSE STT opened at $76.84 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $70.14. State Street has a twelve month low of $58.62 and a twelve month high of $104.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market capitalization of $28.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.88, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.61.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several research firms recently commented on STT. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of State Street from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of State Street in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of State Street to $86.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of State Street from $102.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of State Street from $66.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.50.
Institutional Trading of State Street
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in shares of State Street in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $812,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund lifted its position in State Street by 5.0% during the third quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 13,174 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $801,000 after buying an additional 632 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of State Street by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 10,642 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $656,000 after buying an additional 608 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of State Street by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 4,717 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $411,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in shares of State Street by 29.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,505 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $392,000 after acquiring an additional 1,021 shares in the last quarter. 88.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About State Street
State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.
